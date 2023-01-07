38-year-old man arrested for homicide after argument in east Las Vegas mobile park, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead following an argument at a mobile park in the eastern Las Vegas valley.

At approximately 11:58 p.m., LVMPD Dispatch say they received calls from multiple citizens advising of a shooting near the 800 block of North Lamb Boulevard. Arriving officers located a man, sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim had been in an argument with another male, later identified as 38-year-old Theodore Pafundi. The incident escalated and Pafundi produced a firearm and shot the victim.

Arriving officers were able to locate Pafundi and he was taken into custody without incident and transported to Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked for Open Murder.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.