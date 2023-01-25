37-year-old man arrested for November homicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 37-year-old man is behind bars Wednesday, accused of beating a woman to death in November.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Ferrari Busby on Tuesday, officials stated in a press release. He is held on chargees of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, police said.

The homicide investigation began on Nov. 26 at 5:34 p.m., when LVMPD responded to a report of a man beating a woman near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street.

Approximately an hour later, police learned a woman had been dropped off at Sunrise Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

LVMPD urged anyone with information about this case to contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.