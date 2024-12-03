35 arrests, more than $4K recovered in stolen property after 'Retail Theft Blitz' operations in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — It's the season of giving, not the season of stealing. That's the message of the Henderson Police Department in recent retail theft blitz operations targeting holiday shopping thievery.

During this holiday season, Henderson police have conducted two separate "Retail Theft Blitz" operations to stop and prevent retail thefts in major shopping areas.

These operations are a joint effort between multiple law enforcement agencies and loss prevention staff that started a few days before Thanksgiving.

So far, Henderson police said 35 arrests have been made, and more than $4,273 in stolen items have been recovered and returned.

Henderson police also said several of these arrests were numerous repeat offenders; some also had active arrest warrants for other crimes. Arrests were also made of offenders as part of a larger, ongoing Organized Retail Theft series.

These operations continue throughout the holiday shopping season and into the new year.