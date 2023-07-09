3 suspects fled after shooting person 'several times,' Las Vegas police ask for help identifying

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help to identify suspects involved in a shooting.

Police said the shooting happened Friday, July 7 in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue. This is near S. Valley View Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

There are three suspects involved, and according to police there are described as a: Black male, last seen wearing a black multi-colored hoodie, light in color pants, and wearing a black mask; Black male, last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts; Black male, last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

LVMPD Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who punched and shot a person near Tropicana and Valley View Friday.

Police said the three unknown suspects approached a person outside a nearby business. One of the suspects punched the victim several times until they collapsed on the ground. Another suspect shot the person several times as the three were walking away.

The victim was last reported to be at UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

The three fled the area in a dark colored Lexus IS250 bearing California temporary tags.

KTNV will provide updates to this story as they become available. LVMPD asks if anyone has any information regarding this incident to please contact LVMPD detectives at 702-828-3204. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.