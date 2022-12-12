27-year-old arrested for the stabbing of man near a dumpster, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided an update to the case where a man was found deceased with a stab wound near a dumpster early December.

BREAKING STORY: Las Vegas police find man with stab wound deceased near a dumpster

Las Vegas police said they arrested 27-year-old Joshua Billings as the suspect in this case. Police said they arrested him in the 1000 block of North Pecos Road near the east valley.

"He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon," police said.

On December 3, Billings allegedly stabbed a victim in the alley of 1300 Sombrero Drive. Police later discovered the victim with an apparent stab wound near a dumpster after midnight.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.