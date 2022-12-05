Las Vegas police find man with stab wound deceased near a dumpster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found a victim suffering from a stab wound near a dumpster on Saturday.

Las Vegas police said the the responded to reports of an unresponsive man near a dumpster in the alley of 1300 Sombrero Drive.

"The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section is still ongoing," police said.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.