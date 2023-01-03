24-year-old arrested for homicide after physical altercation with roommate, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of homicide on Monday after a physical altercation escalated into a shooting.

Reports indicate that LVMPD officers responded to the area at approximately 5:49 a.m. and located an unconscious man with a possible gunshot wound inside a residence near the 3500 block of San Francisco Avenue.

Police say arriving medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

An investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim had been in a verbal argument with his roommate, later identified as Jesus Mendoza-Zarate, 24. The argument escalated to a physical altercation, during which Mendoza-Zarate took out a handgun and shot the victim.

Mendoza-Zarate was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for Open Murder. He appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday and is due in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.