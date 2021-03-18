23-year-old Reno woman sentenced for selling fentanyl

RENO (KTNV) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Jemma Marie Davis, 23, of Reno, was sentenced to up to five years in prison for trafficking of narcotics and conspiracy. The crimes were committed between February 24 and April 6, 2020.

Second Judicial District Court Judge Connie Steinheimer sentenced Davis to 12 to 30 months in prison for the crime of Trafficking in Controlled Substances, and 12-30 months in prison for the crime of Conspiracy to Violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, both category “C” felonies. Both counts will run consecutive to each other.

Davis was caught selling fentanyl, or directing others to sell fentanyl on her behalf, on multiple occasions in early 2020. She was subsequently arrested, along with two co-defendants, and charged with drug trafficking and conspiracy. Davis’ co-defendants Justin Angel Manley, 24, of Reno, and Mason Dylan Ward, 23, of Reno, pleaded guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Sale. They were sentenced separately in 2020.

“Under any circumstances, drug trafficking is unacceptable, but especially during a time when Nevadans have suffered so severely from the opioid epidemic, this conduct is unacceptable,” said AG Ford. “Together with the FBI, my office was able to hold this individual accountable for her actions, and I’m grateful for our partnership in this pursuit of justice.”

The investigation of this case was conducted by the FBI’s Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force. The Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecution Division prosecuted this case.

