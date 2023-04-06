23-year-old arrested following fatal stabbing in southern Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested on murder charges following a fatal stabbing on Wednesday morning.

According to police, dispatchers received reports of a stabbing in the 1100 block of East Katie Avenue, near SeaQuest Las Vegas, at approximately 8:58 a.m. Officers arriving on the scene located a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, though he was later declared deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel.

23-year-old Janelle Hammell was taken into custody at the scene after being identified as a suspect. Police say preliminary investigation indicated that Hammell approached the victim on foot and "stabbed him multiple times," according to a report.

Hammell was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.