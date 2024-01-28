20-year-old suspect arrested for fatal stabbing in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal stabbing in the central Las Vegas valley on Friday morning.

Hassan Howard, 20, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Saturday.

The search for a suspect began at approximately 10:45 a.m. when police dispatchers received a report of a stabbing in the 3700 block of Palos Verdes Street, which is near Twain Avenue between Paradise Road and University Center Drive.

Officers responding to the call located a victim suffering from apparent stab wound, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

During an initial investigation, homicide detectives "learned that Howard and the victim were in an altercation during which he stabbed the victim," according to police.

The victim had not been publicly identified as of this report, and police did not immediately provide any additional information about the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-828-3521 or crimestoppersofnv.com.