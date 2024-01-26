Person found stabbed to death near Palos Verdes Street, Twain Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after being stabbed to death just east of the Las Vegas Strip.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, they received a call on Friday at 10:45 a.m. that someone had been stabbed near Palos Verdes Street and Twain Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a person with stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.

As of 1 p.m., no further details have been released. Las Vegas police are scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. with more information. You will be able to watch the press conference on ktnv.com/live2.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we receive more information.