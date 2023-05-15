20 arrests made in sex offender verification sweep of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Twenty people were arrested for failing to obey sex offender registration laws during a routine sex offender verification operation this month, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday.

From May 8 to May 12, law enforcement contacted 1,725 sex offenders throughout the Las Vegas valley, police stated in a news release.

Those found in violation were arrested on a range of charges including failure to obey sex offender registration laws, probation violation and other arrest warrants.

The law enforcement agencies that took part in the operation include the U.S. Marshals Service District of Nevada Sexual Offender Predator Apprehension Team, Nevada State Police - Parole & Probation Sex Offender unit, the Clark County School District Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, LVMPD area commands and the LVMPD Homicide Sex Crimes Bureau.

Metro officials "would like to remind sex offenders who are required to register that they must verify their address with law enforcement according to their assigned tier," officials said. Tiered sex offender registry requirements include:



Tier 3 sex offenders are required to check in quarterly

Tier 2 offenders are required to check in twice a year

Tier 1 offenders are required to check in yearly

Members of the public can check for registered sex offenders in their area using the sex offender registry network Offender Watch.

