2 shootings in North Las Vegas appear to be targeting residence; police asking for assistance

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department seeks public assistance for two shootings that police believe to be targeting a residence.

Police said the shootings happened in Centennial Parkway and Lawrence Street. The first shooting occurred on Aug. 18 at 11:24 p.m. and the second on Oct. 25 at 3:01 a.m.

Police ask residents in the area to check home security cameras for footage possibly related to these incidents. Officers said they are still pursuing leads.

Police urge anyone with information about this crime to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.