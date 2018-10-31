2 arrested in death of baby near Twain, Swenson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Two people have been arrested in the death of a baby earlier this month.

A 1-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the 700 block of East Twain Avenue, near Swenson Street, the morning of Oct. 9.

The boy, later identified as Jaiden Michael Stewart, was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital.

Robert Smith was arrested on Oct. 19 and faces charges of first degree murder and two counts of child abuse/neglect while Brianna Brown was also arrested the same day and faces two counts of child abuse/neglect, according to jail records.

The Clark County coroner found that Jaiden had injuries including a fractured rib, blunt force injuries to his liver, kidney and brain and a brain bleed.

According to Smith’s arrest report, he told police he would take care of the kids while Brown was at work.

Brown told police that she received a call that her son was unresponsive and being transported to the hospital. Earlier that day, both reported that the boy had been ill with a cough and fever.

Brown also told police that the boy had fallen off the couch the night before and hit his head on the floor. During a search of the apartment, police said the height he may have fallen was not associated with the injuries he had.

A concerned neighbor had also called police and told officers about overhearing abuse in the apartment.