2 arrested in death of baby near Twain, Swenson

Robert Smith was arrested on Oct. 19 and faces charges of first degree murder and two counts of child abuse/neglect while Brianna Brown was also arrested the same day and faces two counts of child abuse/neglect, according to jail records.
The Clark County coroner found that Jaiden had injuries including a fractured rib, blunt force injuries to his liver, kidney and brain and a brain bleed.
According to Smith’s arrest report, he told police he would take care of the kids while Brown was at work.
Brown told police that she received a call that her son was unresponsive and being transported to the hospital. Earlier that day, both reported that the boy had been ill with a cough and fever.
Brown also told police that the boy had fallen off the couch the night before and hit his head on the floor. During a search of the apartment, police said the height he may have fallen was not associated with the injuries he had.
A concerned neighbor had also called police and told officers about overhearing abuse in the apartment.