19-year-old suspect told police he was 'chased by victim' before Marion Drive shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On August 1, at approximately 4:08 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a shooting at a housing complex in the 1700 block of Marion Drive.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and transported the victim to UMC where he was pronounced deceased by responding medical personnel.

The LVMPD Homicide Section’s investigation indicates the victim was outside the complex when he was approached by an unidentified suspect. The victim and the suspect were involved in a dispute, which led to the victim chasing the suspect. During the chase, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim. The suspect then fled the area.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified 19-year-old Kywon Gueary as the suspect in this case. On August 17, Gueary was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied structure.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.