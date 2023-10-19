17 men facing solicitation charges following undercover operation target online child predators

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 17 men were arrested last week after a multi-agency operation targeting child predators online concluded in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The two-day operation was a joint effort by detectives and agents from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and many others.

Undercover agents posed as 13 and 14-year-old juveniles on Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14. After being solicited for sex by the adult suspects, a meeting was set up, and the suspects were taken into custody.

Those arrested were: Randy Thomsen, 38; Jazoni Hickman, 20; Siaju Brown, 20; Angel Rivera, 40; Eskipper Monasterio, 36; Daniel Frentzel, 39; Robert Kafaka II, 35; Scott Rotolo, 34; Tanner Castro, 26; Pablo Martinez, 44; Jhon Adajar, 35; Peter Forseth, 64; Andrew Logsdon, 42; Johnathan Adame, 31; Santiago Guzman, 40; Everado Escobedo, 22; and Cristian Valera- Rodriguez, 38. They all face charges for Luring a Minor with a Computer to Engage in Sex.

"The LVMPD would like to remind parents to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers," officers noted in a news release. "Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children’s activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of a child sex predator."

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.