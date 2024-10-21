15-year-old arrested after woman's accidental shooting death in southeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 15-year-old was booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall after a fatal shooting over the weekend, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Monday.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue at approximately 11:23 p.m. on Saturday. Inside a vehicle at the apartment complex, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, officials stated.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. As of this report, she had not been publicly identified.

Homicide detectives investigating the shooting learned a 15-year-old male had been in the vehicle with the woman "when the accidental shooting occurred," according to police.

The teen ran away after the shooting but was later found by police and arrested.

He was booked into Juvenile Hall for multiple felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter, police said. Because he is under 18, the suspected shooter was not publicly identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section by calling 702-828-3521 or emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.