Crews respond to tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 15, Washington Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews are responding to a fire involving a tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate 15 at Washington Avenue.
There are no injuries to report.
Nevada Highway Patrol says to avoid the area and expect delays while crews remain on the scene.
