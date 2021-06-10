Watch
Crews respond to tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 15, Washington Avenue

Posted at 4:52 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 20:34:03-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews are responding to a fire involving a tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate 15 at Washington Avenue.

There are no injuries to report.

Nevada Highway Patrol says to avoid the area and expect delays while crews remain on the scene.

