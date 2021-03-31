Menu

Crews respond to fire on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Arts District

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue
Posted at 11:37 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 02:37:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says nobody was hurt during a fire in a vacant building near the Arts District Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the fire shortly before 8 p.m. at the old White Cross Market on Las Vegas near Oakey boulevards.

The agency says it was an outside fire likely caused by people experiencing homelessness. Damage is estimated at $500.

Area near the fire:

