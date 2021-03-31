Crews respond to fire on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says nobody was hurt during a fire in a vacant building near the Arts District Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the fire shortly before 8 p.m. at the old White Cross Market on Las Vegas near Oakey boulevards.

The agency says it was an outside fire likely caused by people experiencing homelessness. Damage is estimated at $500.

F3H TOC: 7:47PM. 1700 S Las Vegas Blvd. old White Cross Market - vacant bldg, outside fire, slight extension to mansard above, ALL exterior dmg, $500 dmg, homeless people, no injuries reported. #PIO1NEWS Ward:3 pic.twitter.com/04g5EZdY90 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 31, 2021

