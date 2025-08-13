Crews extinguish fire in trash chute at Cosmopolitan on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fire crews were dispatched to a Las Vegas Strip resort on Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a trash chute, the Clark County Fire Department says.

Firefighters arrived at the Cosmopolitan hotel at 1:35 p.m., four minutes after being called to respond, a CCFD spokesperson stated in an email to media.

WATCH: This video shared with Channel 13 shows the fire department's response:

Video shows fire crews outside Cosmopolitan on Las Vegas Strip

By 1:53 p.m., firefighters reported the fire "knocked down." They were still working on getting the smoke to dissipate, CCFD stated. As of 3 p.m., no injuries had been reported as a result of the fire.

A total of 55 fire personnel answered the call to put out the flames, CCFD noted.