Crews extinguish fire in trash chute at Cosmopolitan on Las Vegas Strip

Edward Ronda
This screengrab from video shared with Channel 13 shows the Clark County Fire Department's response to the Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fire crews were dispatched to a Las Vegas Strip resort on Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a trash chute, the Clark County Fire Department says.

Firefighters arrived at the Cosmopolitan hotel at 1:35 p.m., four minutes after being called to respond, a CCFD spokesperson stated in an email to media.

WATCH: This video shared with Channel 13 shows the fire department's response:

Video shows fire crews outside Cosmopolitan on Las Vegas Strip

By 1:53 p.m., firefighters reported the fire "knocked down." They were still working on getting the smoke to dissipate, CCFD stated. As of 3 p.m., no injuries had been reported as a result of the fire.

A total of 55 fire personnel answered the call to put out the flames, CCFD noted.

