Suppression efforts underway after wildfire breaks out in Mesquite

MESQUITE (KTNV) — A wildfire in Mesquite has forced a nearby middle school to send students home early Wednesday as crews work to contain the blaze.

According to a Facebook post from Mesquite Fire and Rescue around 10:45 a.m., crews are working to mitigate the fire off Hafen Lane, but said at the time there were no "imminent threats" to structures or surrounding homes.

The fire department said it is currently working with the U.S. Wildfire Service, Mesquite police, Beaver Dam Fire, Overton Power and the Clark County Fire Department for the fire along the Virgin River. Two SEAT planes are also coming from Cedar City to assist with suppression efforts.

According to the fire department, there are approximately 45 personnel currently on scene.

WATCH | Video shared by Mesquite Fire and Rescue shows a plane assisting in suppression efforts:

Crews battling wildfire in Mesquite

The department said no structures or neighborhoods are currently in danger as crews work to prevent the fire from spreading to populated areas.

"Crews have been working tirelessly to contain the fire since it was first reported around 1:00 a.m. this morning," the fire department said in its Facebook post. "We appreciate the community’s patience and support as responders continue suppression efforts. Please avoid the area and allow emergency personnel to work safely. We will continue to provide updates as they become available."

The Clark County School District said students from Charles Arthur Hughes Middle School are being relocated to Virgin Valley High School, where the students will be dismissed and picked up by parents.

CCSD said students who ride the bus home will be picked up from the high school and taken to their normal drop-offs.