Creeping back into Las Vegas... the Black Lagoon Halloween pop-up bar!

Where mixology meets the macabre!

Returning for its fifth year, the Black Lagoon Halloween pop-up bar is once again creeping into Las Vegas — serving up an assortment of eerie, spook-themed cocktails created by bar maestros Kelsey Ramage and Erin Hayes.

This year, the pop-up bar is possessing Evel Pie on Fremont Street, morphing and transforming the pizza joint into a spine-chilling haunt for you and your friends to enjoy.

You can start experiencing these bewitchingly curated libations from October 4 through November 1 at Evel Pie, 508 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101.



Black Lagoon Pop Up / Rachel Harris Communications

The Black Lagoon Halloween pop-up bar isn't just stopping by Las Vegas! All throughout the Fall, 35 cities across North America will have a Black Lagoon experience along with their extensive list of partners.

Visit their website for more information on locations.

You must be 21 years old or older to consume, purchase or possess alcoholic beverages in the United States. Please drink responsibly.