Crazy Horse Too facing demolition after multiple fires

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formerly home to Crazy Horse Too, the building located at 2476 Industrial Road is facing demolition.

On June 5 around 3 a.m. Clark County firefighters responded to multiple calls of flames coming from the vacant building.

Upon arrival firefighters forced entry to the building, discovering heavy smoke with fire before requesting additional firefighters and equipment.

According to a release, it took roughly one hour to bring the fire under control.

The building previously caught on fire on July 9 and June 5.

Now, the building is facing potential demolition as city officials are in the process of getting bids to demolish the buildings according to a statement from the City of Las Vegas.

City of Las Vegas Code Enforcement was out onsite today and yesterday having the buildings secured. Code Enforcement does have a current case open at 2476 Industrial Road, and there is a demolition Notice and Order issued on the property on 6/30/2022. City staff are in the process of obtaining bids to demolish the buildings, bids are expected returned to the city next week. If the city ends up demolishing the property the costs would be reimbursed to the city by the property owner.

