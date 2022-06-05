Fire extinguished at former Crazy Horse Too by Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday around 2:55 a.m., Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters said they responded to a two-alarm fire at the former Crazy Horse Too building at 2476 Industrial Rd.

Fire dispatchers said they received several 911 calls that flames were seen from the roof of the large, vacant building.

Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke showing from the building, and when firefighters forced entry in the building, they found the interior heavily involved with fire. Shortly afterwards, flames started showing from the roof. A second alarm was requested to bring additional firefighters and equipment to the scene according to information sent from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters say it took approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. It was completely out by 7:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation according to the press release. There were no injuries in connection with the incident.