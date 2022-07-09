Vacant Crazy Horse Too building catches fire for second time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A little over a month after firefighters put out a two-alarm fire at the former Crazy Horse Too strip club, another fire sparked up in the vacant building Saturday.

Clark County Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Scott Carnahan says the call came in just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

CCFD and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the call, reporting smoke and flames from the front and rear of the building. Carnahan says the fire was out by 7:15 a.m.

The vacant building, located on South Industrial Rd, caught fire in early June as well.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation. The damage has not been estimated.