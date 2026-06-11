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Crash near downtown involving LVMPD vehicle sends two officers to hospital

Crash near downtown involving LVMPD vehicle sends two officers to hospital
KTNV
Crash near downtown involving LVMPD vehicle sends two officers to hospital
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two police officers were sent to the hospital after a Thursday morning crash near downtown.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. in the area of Cedar Avenue and North 19th Street, off Eastern Avenue and I-11, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash involved two vehicles, one of which was an LVMPD patrol vehicle, authorities said.

The two officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the citizen vehicle stayed at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

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