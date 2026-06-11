Crash near downtown involving LVMPD vehicle sends two officers to hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two police officers were sent to the hospital after a Thursday morning crash near downtown.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. in the area of Cedar Avenue and North 19th Street, off Eastern Avenue and I-11, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash involved two vehicles, one of which was an LVMPD patrol vehicle, authorities said.

The two officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the citizen vehicle stayed at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.