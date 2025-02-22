Crash between E-bike and SUV leaves drivers injured in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a crash between an E-bike and SUV that left the drivers injured in the southwest valley on Friday night.

The rider of the E-bike was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital for moderate injuries but is in stable condition.

All four directions of the intersection of El Capitan Way and West Arby Avenue are currently closed due to debris and cars in the intersection.

The intersection is currently under investigation by the LVMPD Traffic Bureau.