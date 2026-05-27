Cowabunga Vegas cancels Great Grades Day events, citing 'unruly guest behavior'

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Families who were looking for some low-cost fun in the valley this week might be changing their plans.

Cowabunga Vegas announced on social media Tuesday night that the 2026 Great Grades Day events would be canceled for the remainder of the week.

Originally set for Tuesday, May 26 through Thursday, May 28, students who earned 3 or more A's on their 2026 report card could get free admission to the Cowabunga water parks during Great Grades Days. Qualifying scholars could also bring up to six guests for $19.99 per person, according to the parks' website.

When Channel 13 reached out to Cowabunga Vegas, "unruly guest behavior during the first day of the Great Grades Day event," was cited as the reason for the cancellation.

"Cowabunga Vegas remains committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and family-friendly environment for all guests and team members," a company statement read.

Normal park operations will continue from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both dates.