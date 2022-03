LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a press release, Cowabunga Bay located at 900 Galleria Dr. in Henderson announced its grand opening this weekend.

The water park is said to open on weekends, Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to a past press release, Cowabunga Canyon, just across town at 7055 S. Fort Apache Rd, opens daily starting May 28th.