'Cowabunga Canyon' waterpark coming to former Wet 'n Wild spot, multi-park passes; 1,000 open job positions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cowabunga Bay has announced a new "Cowabunga Canyon" waterpark at the former Wet 'n Wild location in southwest Las Vegas.

Representatives say they are also looking to fill 1,000 open positions ahead of the parks' opening days.

The Henderson Cowabunga Bay location opens on March 27, and the new Cowabunga Canyon on South Fort Apache Road near Warm Springs Road is set to open during Memorial Day weekend.

During a press conference on Friday announcing the new waterpark, representatives said they would offer passes that grant entry to both parks.

Learn more on CowabungaVegas.com.