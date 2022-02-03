Court documents shows high school coach's request for sex with student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An alleged request for sex on Snapchat from a Desert Oasis High School basketball coach to a 16-year-old student has led to the coach’s arrest.

Court documents show that Willie Pricebrooks Jr. had been exchanging Snapchat messages with a student. Messages in the police report show that Pricebrooks had gotten a hotel room to allegedly try to have sex with her.

One message read, "I just want to hear yes even if it's uncomfortable or inappropriate lol,” Pricebrooks said. He continued saying, “Don’t ever talk about us to anyone ever k... All they need to know is I’m your basketball coach only."

13 Action News spoke with Dr. Michelle Paul, A UNLV Psychologist about what people should do if they are ever in a situation like this. She says being forced to keep a secret is a major red flag.

“That should go right to the gut,” Dr. Paul said. “We can talk to our kids that if they have a gut feeling that something about this isn’t right, you’re probably right.”

The police report says Pricebrooks has been in this student’s life for 14 years and has been an authority figure in her life. Dr. Paul says it is the people we trust the most who can sometimes be predators of our children.

“Abuse is abuse because of the power differential because the younger person doesn’t have the choice that an adult theoretically does,” Dr. Paul said.

Pricebrooks was arrested on January 18 and taken into custody for one count of attempted sexual misconduct by a school employee. Pricebrooks is due back in court on February 16.

If you or someone you know has been involved in a similar situation Dr. Paul wants you to know there are resources to help you.

