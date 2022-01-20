Watch
CCSD fires Desert Oasis sports coach accused of attempted sexual misconduct

Posted at 4:05 PM, Jan 19, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A now-former high school sports coach was arrested on Tuesday for attempted sexual misconduct, according to the Clark County School District's police department.

Willie Pricebrooks, Jr., 42, had served as a coach with CCSD since March of 2014, but has since been terminated.

An investigation into Pricebrooks' conduct started at Desert Oasis High School earlier this month and resulted in his arrest, CCSDPD stated.

CCSD police are asking anyone with information or who may have had questionable contact with Pricebrooks to contact them at 702-799-5411.

