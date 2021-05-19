County seeking proposals for affordable housing development

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is requesting proposals to build more than 100 affordable homes on 15 acres in the southwest valley. The homes could be single-family detached houses or townhomes, and they would be for-sale to households that fall under certain income limits.

If successful, the County would facilitate the purchase and development of this federally-owned land to a private developer at a discounted rate. This is the first time the County is trying to create new for-sale affordable housing by actively seeking a developer to build in a specific area.

“Clark County has prioritized addressing our affordable housing crisis in Southern Nevada,” Commissioner Justin Jones said. “By facilitating the development of affordable housing in our community, we will give more hard-working families the opportunity to own their home.”

The property is near the intersection of Cactus Avenue and Buffalo Drive in Commission District F, which is represented by Commissioner Jones. The property will be zoned Medium Density Residential, which allows up to 8 single-family homes per acre, or 10 units per acre in a townhome development. The homes in the new development would be sold to lower income buyers, who would be limited to earning less than 80 percent or 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), depending upon the specifics of the development. For a four-person household, 60 percent of AMI is $45,000 a year, and 80 percent of AMI is $60,000 a year. The development would be required to remain in use for affordable housing for at least 30 years.

Anyone interested in submitting a development proposal should attend the online pre-application meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. June 1. To register for the meeting, please email nancya@clarkcountynv.gov your interest with “Affordable For-Sale Pre Application” in the subject line. To submit written questions to be addressed during the pre-application meeting, email nancya@clarkcountynv.gov between May 24 and 27 with the questions and include “Affordable For-Sale questions” in the subject line. All proposals must be submitted via email to nancya@clarkcountynv.gov before 1:30 p.m. June 24.

