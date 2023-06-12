County hosting 1 October Memorial Design Team Presentation on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The public will get learn more about proposed designs for a 1 October Memorial this week.

Clark County officials are hosting a design team presentation on Wednesday at the Clark County Commission Chambers. Each of the five design teams will be given 40 minutes to present their ideas. The event starts at 4 p.m. and is scheduled to end around 9 p.m. For those who can't make it in-person, county officials said the meeting will also be streamed on its YouTube page.

"We set out to take our time with this process to ensure that the memorial that gets built reflects extensive community input," said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. "It's very powerful to see the results of this work in the design team models, renderings and videos. Our community can be assured that no matter which project gets recommended as the memorial, it will be something we can be proud of."

Following the presentations, the public can take a short online community engagement survey. A link will be on the committee's website from June 15 through June 29. The evaluation scores will be presented to the 1 October Memorial Committee at its next scheduled meeting on July 26th.

Right now, the 1 October Memorial Design Team Exhibit is on display in the Rotunda Gallery at the Government Center. It includes models and storyboards of each proposed design concept. There is also more information on the committee's website.

"As you look at the designs, it's clear that each team worked very hard to incorporate ideas and input received from our community as a result of all the groundwork that our 1 October Memorial Committee has led over the last few years," said Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson. "The presentation event is an opportunity for the public to hear more details directly from the teams about their vision behind the models and storyboards on display."

The committee's recommendation is scheduled to be submitted to county commissioners on Sept. 5.