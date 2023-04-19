County commissioners approve new tiger-free magic show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A magic show has been approved by Clark County Commissioners after organizers withdrew their original plans that would have featured three tigers.

Back in July 2020, magician Jay Owenhouse applied for a show where he would perform classic magic and illusions with the help of three "sanctuary tigers."

At the time, county staff recommended the project be denied since it required waivers of Animal Control permit requirements and strip development standards.

PETA also told 13 Investigates they were concerned since Owenhouse had obtained tigers from Bhagavan "Doc" Antle - an animal breeder featured in the Netflix show "Tiger King."

Some were also concerned about having dangerous animals near the Strip.

In November 2021, Owenhouse told 13 Investigates the tigers would have been secured in a temporary facility.

"It's a very nice temporary facility; it's over 1,800 square feet for three tigers," he said at the time. "It has two swimming pools. It has two waterfalls. It has enrichment toys."

Owenhouse said they also had an emergency plan including four security fences, 24-hour video surveillance, and armed security to keep people safe.

Due to public backlash, Owenhouse submitted a separate proposal in January 2022 that did not include having tigers in the show.

However, he added it could be an option to be explored in the future.

"It's sad we can't share our tigers with people but that's never been the focus of our show," Owenhouse said. "It's become the focus through controversy. We will always explore options to bring them back."

On Wednesday, the Clark County Board of County Commissioners approved the new, revised plan.

It's a move that animal advocates tell Channel 13 was the right thing to do.

"This exhibitor had to recognize that today's public doesn't want to see tigers or any other wild animals confined and exploited for shows. PETA is celebrating his decision to give an animal-free performance while urging him to retire the tigers he's still holding captive to a reputable sanctuary, where they could live in peace and never be forced to perform again." PETA

Commissioners unanimously approved the new show, which will be on land across from Mandalay Bay.