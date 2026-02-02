Counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise floods fans ahead of the big game: How to spot fakes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From hats and jerseys to hoodies, even pajamas, Super Bowl merchandise is everywhere right now. And even if your team isn’t playing in the big game, it can be hard to resist picking up new gear.

But consumer experts warn not every deal is legit.

Die-hard San Francisco 49ers fan Bobby Alexander says he’s been collecting team merchandise for decades, even though his team isn’t playing in this year’s Super Bowl.

“I’ve been a Niners fan since 1974,” Alexander said. “I’ve got the balls, the shirts, jackets, shoes. I’ve got everything.”

That kind of loyalty is exactly what scammers count on, according to Frank Cullen with the Council for Innovation Promotion. He says counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise spikes every year leading up to the big game as fake products flood online marketplaces and social media ads.

“Last year alone, customs agents seized more than $40 million worth of counterfeit merchandise ahead of the Super Bowl,” Cullen said.

Cullen says many consumers don’t even realize they’re buying fake merchandise, especially when shopping online. One of the most important things to look for is an official NFL licensing mark on the product or tag.

“The real deal is licensed through the NFL and through the teams,” Cullen said.

But the risk of counterfeit merchandise goes beyond disappointment. Cullen says fake products are often made with cheap, and sometimes harmful materials.

He advises shoppers to watch for red flags like flimsy fabric, sloppy stitching, logos that are off-center, or even misspellings on care labels.

“If it feels poorly made, that’s a sign you may have been deceived into buying a counterfeit product,” Cullen said.

For Dallas Cowboys fan Demone Lewis, avoiding knockoffs is simple, stick to trusted sellers.

“When it’s authentic, it feels right,” Lewis said. “You feel like you’re wearing the actual jersey.”

Experts say the safest way to avoid counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise is to buy directly from official team stores or well-known retailers and to be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true.