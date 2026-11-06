LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With affordability top of mind for many Nevadans, one expense continues to hit drivers particularly hard: gas.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Las Vegas was approximately $5.26 as of Thursday, November 5, compared to the national average of $4.10.

But what if the same sunshine that heats up our cars here in Southern Nevada could actually help power them and save drivers money in the process?

That’s the idea behind Aptera Motors, a California-based company showcasing its futuristic solar electric vehicle at this year’s SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

WATCH | Could a solar-powered car save drivers money?

Could a solar-powered car save drivers money? A futuristic vehicle turns heads at SEMA

A car that runs on sunshine?

At a convention known for powerful engines, custom builds and eye-catching vehicles, Aptera’s three-wheeled design stands out for a different reason.

The vehicle features solar panels integrated directly into its body, allowing it to generate electricity from sunlight while also offering the ability to plug in for additional charging.

According to Aptera, the vehicle is designed to generate up to 40 miles of driving range per day using solar energy under ideal conditions.

For drivers with shorter daily commutes, that could mean significantly less time, and money, spent charging. The company estimates it could drive 400 miles on a full battery charge.

In a place like Las Vegas, where sunshine is abundant and gas prices are among the highest in the country, the concept could be especially appealing.

Could it actually save drivers money?

While the idea of driving without regularly paying for gas or electricity sounds promising, the potential savings come with some important considerations.

How much energy the vehicle generates depends on several factors, including sunlight exposure, parking conditions and daily driving habits.

Drivers who travel longer distances or regularly park in shaded areas may still need to plug in.

And there’s another important factor: the cost of purchasing the vehicle itself.

Ultimately, whether a solar-powered vehicle makes financial sense will depend on its final price, operating costs and how much drivers can realistically save over time.

A new partnership could bring the car closer to production

While the technology may sound futuristic, Aptera says it’s making progress toward getting these vehicles into customers’ hands.

In August, the company announced a manufacturing partnership with Shanghai-based Launch Design, a company specializing in automotive manufacturing and production.

The agreement covers a production program valued at up to approximately $44 million, including manufacturing equipment, vehicle testing, initial production and work toward larger-scale manufacturing.

When could drivers actually buy one?

Aptera says it plans to begin building its first 40 production vehicles by the end of 2026, with initial customer deliveries targeted for early 2027.

But there are still hurdles.

Aptera says its production timeline depends on securing additional financing, meeting manufacturing milestones and obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

A possible solution down the road?

For Nevada drivers watching their wallets, solar-powered transportation raises an interesting possibility.

While the technology isn’t an immediate answer to high gas prices, it could eventually provide another option for commuters looking to reduce their transportation expenses.