Cottonwood Cove at Lake Mead closed until further notice over bacteria concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Due to concerns over high bacteria levels and potential health impacts the National Park Service has announced that Cottonwood Cove at Lake Mead is closed until further notice.
This includes swimming, personal watercraft use, paddle boarding, and similar activities.
🚧Due to concerns over high bacteria levels and potential health impacts, Cottonwood Cove is hereby closed until further notice to swimming, PWC use, paddle boarding, and similar activities.🚧 pic.twitter.com/c8FftdJUyd— Lake Mead (@lakemeadnps) June 17, 2021