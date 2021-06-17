Watch
Local News

Actions

Cottonwood Cove at Lake Mead closed until further notice over bacteria concerns

items.[0].image.alt
Lake Mead/NPS
june 17 lake mead bacteria.jpg
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 19:56:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Due to concerns over high bacteria levels and potential health impacts the National Park Service has announced that Cottonwood Cove at Lake Mead is closed until further notice.

This includes swimming, personal watercraft use, paddle boarding, and similar activities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH