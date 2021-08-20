Watch
Cortez Masto and Manchin plan jobs-focused tour in Nevada

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 06: U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) speaks at the Nevada Democratic Party's election results watch party at Caesars Palace on November 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Americans voted on their choices of candidates in the midterm election, which is seen by many as a referendum on President Donald Trump. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Catherine Cortez Masto
Posted at 8:24 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 11:24:36-04

CARSON CITY (AP) — Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Catherine Cortez Masto are scheduled to tour northern Nevada next week to showcase recently passed infrastructure funding and how it can impact local communities.

The senators plan to discuss Nevada's growing renewable energy industry in Reno, broadband access in Winnemucca and gold mining and recreational tourism in Elko and the nearby Ruby Mountains.

Manchin and Cortez Masto both sit on the Senate's powerful Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Cortez Masto is up for reelection in next year's midterm elections and Democrats have stressed the need to invest in defending her seat.

