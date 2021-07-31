White House official discusses vaccination effort in Nevada with 13 Action News

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News sat down with White House Vaccinations Coordinator Dr. Bechara Choucair on Friday to discuss the White House's effort to curb COVID-19 cases in Nevada.

Dr. Choucair says surge teams are on the ground in the state, trying to make it as easy as possible to get the vaccine.

"We're making sure there are pop-up clinics at schools, at community colleges, engaging faith-based communities, community-based organizations to make the vaccine as accessible and as convenient to get vaccinated," he said.

Choucair also adds the White House is working on more methods to encourage vaccine, including a back-to-school vaccination campaign.

