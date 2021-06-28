What happens if there's a COVID-19 case at Clark County School District schools?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Recent news of positive COVID cases at Clark County School District has brought to light what being done which may affect students and parents. This includes more than 600 students being quarantined from Desert Pines High School after a student was confirmed to have a positive case.

A CCSD parent also provided email screenshots that also showed positive cases being revealed at Becker Middle School.

According to the CCSD dashboard, there have been more than 3000 COVID-19 cases in the school district since March 2020 with 73 cases so far in June. 27 of those cases were from students.

Protocols, if there is a confirmed positive case at a school, are contact tracing, and quarantining any students or staff members.