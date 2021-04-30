Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Washoe's new plan would keep social distancing until June 1

items.[0].image.alt
KTNV
Reno is a city located in Washoe County, Nevada.
This is a picture of the iconic sign as seem in Reno, NV
Posted at 2:46 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 17:46:02-04

RENO (AP) — Washoe County will be Nevada's only county that won't assume full local control of COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday.

But the district health officer said Thursday many Reno-Sparks businesses would be allowed to operate at full capacity as early as next week under a pending revised plan if they have enough space to still comply with the 6-foot distance requirement.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES

Kevin Dick expects the county commission to approve the revised plan Monday with state approval to follow quickly.

A state task force has approved plans for all other counties.

In Las Vegas, capacity limits will increase Saturday to 80% and social distancing will be reduced to 3 feet.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH