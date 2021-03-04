Menu

Vegas-area schools post video aimed at student mental health

School and elected officials in Nevada are acknowledging the mental and emotional strain the coronavirus pandemic has had on children.
The Clark County School District Headquarters at Sahara and Decatur in Las Vegas as seen in July 2020
Posted at 9:08 PM, Mar 03, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — School and elected officials in Nevada are acknowledging the mental and emotional strain the coronavirus pandemic has had on children.

The Clark County School District released a suicide-prevention public service announcement Wednesday reminding kids they are not alone.

In versions produced in English and Spanish, school administrators and bipartisan lawmakers take turns telling "the amazing students of Nevada" to reach out to a teacher, school counselor or principal if they feel concerned about their safety or someone else.

The message also points to a 24-hour phone hotline, at 1-833-216-SAFE, a SafeVoice app, or the online site SafeVoiceNV.org.

