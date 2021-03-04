Vegas-area schools post video aimed at student mental health

LAS VEGAS (AP) — School and elected officials in Nevada are acknowledging the mental and emotional strain the coronavirus pandemic has had on children.

The Clark County School District released a suicide-prevention public service announcement Wednesday reminding kids they are not alone.

In versions produced in English and Spanish, school administrators and bipartisan lawmakers take turns telling "the amazing students of Nevada" to reach out to a teacher, school counselor or principal if they feel concerned about their safety or someone else.

The message also points to a 24-hour phone hotline, at 1-833-216-SAFE, a SafeVoice app, or the online site SafeVoiceNV.org.

