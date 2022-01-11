Watch
Vegas-area hospital firm cuts staff COVID-19 quarantine time

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jan 10, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A hospital company with facilities in southern Nevada is cutting to five days its return-to-work target for medical personnel who test positive for COVID-19.

Dignity Health joined facilities around the nation taking steps to let nurses and other workers stay on the job if they have mild or no symptoms of illness.

A company statement points to CDC guidelines and says it's acting due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant in southern Nevada — and in anticipation of a continued increase.

The Nevada Hospital Association last week declared a staffing crisis in southern Nevada and some rural areas due to the omicron wave.

