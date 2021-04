LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vaccines and mariachi happened today at Cashman Center in Las Vegas.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce is encouraging everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

The chamber president saying "Why not make getting vaccinated a festive event?"

This is the second time the band has played at Cashman Center while vaccines were being administered.