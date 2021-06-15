Watch
Vaccinated Hawaiian positive for delta variant after traveling to Nevada

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, a man sits on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. Honolulu is loosening some restrictions on social activity now that more than half its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. The new rules allow outdoor social gatherings of up to 25 people and indoor gatherings of up to 10.(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii says a vaccinated Oahu resident who traveled to Nevada last month has tested positive for the delta variant of COVID-19.

The delta variant was first detected in India and is a more transmissible version of the disease. The variant currently makes up 6% of all cases in the U.S.

Hawaii Health Director Dr. Libby Char says this is a "very rare breakthrough" case in which a COVID-19 vaccine didn't prevent infection.

New analysis from researchers in the U.K. shows the Pfizer vaccine is 96% effective against hospitalization from the delta variant.

