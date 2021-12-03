Watch
Unvaccinated Nevada state workers to pay insurance surcharge

Mary OConnell
Posted at 10:12 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 01:14:29-05

CARSON CITY (AP) — State workers enrolled in public employee healthcare plans in Nevada will be charged up to $55 per month if they aren't vaccinated.

The Nevada Public Employees' Benefit Program Board voted on Thursday to impose a surcharge on unvaccinated workers to offset the medical costs of those who haven't gotten shots.

The surcharge will fund the testing that unvaccinated workers are required to undergo.

Laura Rich, the benefits program's executive officer, said Nevada would be the first in the United States to impose premiums on state workers who aren't vaccinated.

Nevada estimates roughly 5,000 state workers aren't vaccinated and hopes the policy will convince more people to get shots.

