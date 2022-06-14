UNLV suggests masking up in public indoor spaces on campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The University of Nevada Las Vegas is recommending that individuals wear masks in indoor spaces across its campus. This comes as Clark County has recently been elevated to a high COVID-19 “Community Level” by the CDC, which was triggered by an increase in hospitalizations and case rates.

The Southern Nevada Health District says the valley is seeing several variants of COVID-19 and all are highly contagious. Case rates have been rising since the end of April but as of recently, there has been a notably sharp increase in the highly-transmissible Omicron Sub variant.

Notably, UNLV has not mandated masks in indoor spaces, but continues to urge individuals to get fully vaccinated and receive a booster shot.

In a release, UNLV identified areas where masks are primarily encouraged as "hallways, elevators, meeting rooms, office cubicles, restrooms, classrooms, labs, building lobbies, advising offices, libraries, the Student Union, the Student Recreation & Wellness Center, athletic facilities, and any other indoor public place where people may gather.”

Officials also say that the UNLV Pharmacy has free at-home test kits available to students, faculty, and staff with a UNLV identification card. Individuals can request two free tests every seven days, while supplies last.

Governor Steve Sisolak has recently said he would not consider another mask mandate, but similarly encouraged Nevadans to mask up and get vaccinated in a recent statement.