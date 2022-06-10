CDC raises Clark County's COVID-19 'Community Level' to 'high'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County’s COVID-19 “Community Level” has been elevated to “high,” and health officials are strongly recommending that people resume wearing masks in public indoor spaces.

The community level was raised to medium a week ago by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to an increase in COVID-19 case rates and hospital admissions.

The Southern Nevada Health District has been anticipating a surge in cases, and is encouraging people to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is not behind us yet,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “As long as the virus is still circulating in our community, there is still the opportunity for surges in case counts and hospitalizations such as the one we are experiencing now.”

People who have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should get tested, SNHD said in a Friday news release. Additionally, people who are sick should stay home and isolated from others in their household.

RELATED: Southern Nevada Health District opens self-test vending machines for COVID-19

“When this occurs, members of our community can protect themselves and each other by once again taking the preventive measures we know are effective at slowing the spread of disease. I urge everyone to wear their masks in public places and to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines,” Dr. Leguen said.

Those who are at a higher risk for severe illness may need to take additional precautions. This can include rapid testing, or discussing options for antiviral treatment with your healthcare provider.