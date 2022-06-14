COVID-19 transmission 'high' again in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Clark County now once again considered at a "high" level of COVID-19 community infection, the Southern Nevada Health District urged residents to once again mask up in public indoor spaces.

The health district warning comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a similar warning for communities across the U.S.

"What that means is we are seeing more people in hospitals, we are seeing more cases," said Kimberly Franich, communicable disease manager with SNHD.

The health district is tracking several COVID-19 variants in the Las Vegas valley, all of which are highly contagious, Franich said.

"We've been watching increases since the end of April, but as of recently, we are seeing larger increase in the omicron subvariant, and we know that his is highly transmissible," Franich said. "So it is no surprise that we are seeing an increase, with graduations and family get-togethers."

While Gov. Steve Sisolak has said he would not consider another mask mandate, his office acknowledged they are aware of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement to 13 Action News, Sisolak said: "We encourage Nevadans who wish to do so to wear a mask. Like any illness, those who aren't feeling well are encouraged to stay home and avoid contact with others. Nevadans can also access free testing, vaccines, and treatments."

For Las Vegas local Nadine Callahan, wearing a mask while shopping at the grocery store isn't always necessary, but that's not the case for her everywhere.

"If I'm around a lot of people or go in this casino, I put on a mask," she said, "so it depends on the area and how close the people are to you."